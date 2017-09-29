

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Paul Byron scored two goals as the Montreal Canadiens downed the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Friday night to end a six-game pre-season losing streak.

Andrew Shaw also scored as the unit of Byron, Shaw and Philip Danault shone for the Canadiens (1-6).

Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida (3-2).

Shots were even at 23-23.

A three-man rush saw Danault feed Shaw for a pass in front that looked to go in off Byron's skate at 13:32.

The Panthers tied it at 17:00 on a strange one, as Dadonov got behind the Montreal defence and was shoved from behind by Jeff Petry into goalie Charlie Lindgren. Dadonov,Lindgren and the puck went into the net and it was ruled a goal even after a Montreal challenged for goaltender interference.

Byron struck again shorthanded at 10:25 of the second frame as he took a feed from Andreas Martinsen on a 2-on-1 and slipped the puck between Roberto Luongo's pads.

A long pass off the boards by Jordie Benn sent Shaw in alone to score on a backhand shot 1:13 into the third.

Lindgren returned from a lower body injury. Zach Fucale dressed as the backup but didn't play.