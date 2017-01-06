

CTV Montreal





Brendan Gallagher will not play hockey for the next two months after undergoing surgery on his left hand.

The Canadiens said that Gallagher's had was fractured when he got in the way of a slapshot by teammate Shea Weber.

This is the same hand that Gallagher broke in November 2015 when he blocked a shot by Islanders defenceman Johny Boychuk, although the team said the injury did not happen to the same fingers.

Weber has an unfortunate history of injuring more than a dozen other players, including those on his own team, with his slapshot.

The day before he hit Gallagher during a game, he hit team captain Max Pacioretty's foot during a practice.