Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre's team got a little bigger on Wednesday when another key member of the opposition at city hall crossed the floor.



It was not unexpected, but Real Menard made it official today.



The mayor of the east-end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is already a member of the executive committee.



He said he's proud of what he's been doing for his borough.



“I'm very proud of what we have done regarding the library, the maison de la culture,” he said. “We will make some very strong commitments for people and I think Denis Coderre is the man for the job in Montreal.”



In 2013, Menard ran as a member of the late Marcel Cote's party.



The municipal election is on Nov. 5.