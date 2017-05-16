Arson squad investigating Pointe-Claire fire
Arson in Pointe-Claire (photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7:59AM EDT
Montreal police say arson is the cause of a fire that erupted around 12:30 a.m. in a building in an industrial park on Brunswick Blvd. in Pointe-Claire Tuesday.
No one was injured and thanks to sprinklers, there was little damage.
Firefighters noted traces of a burglary and substances used to ignite a fire that led them to determine it was arson.
The case will be handled by the Montreal police arson squad.