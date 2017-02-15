

CTV Montreal





The defence sought to paint a picture of a broken man as it presented its sentencing arguments in the Michael Applebaum case Wednesday.

The former Montreal mayor was found guilty last month of corruption charges and faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison.

In January, Judge Louise Provost found Applebaum guilty on eight counts of corruption, fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy. She dismissed four charges, and acquitted him on two.

The charges stem from prior to Applebaum’s post as interim mayor of Montreal, when he served as borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Applebaum’s lawyer Pierre Teasdale called 23-year-old Dylan Applebaum to the stand Wednesday. The former politician’s son described for the court with emotion how his father went from being a happy person to someone who now struggles with depression. He said he worries about his father’s health and described him as defeated and sad.

The elder Applebaum’s real-estate partner described how he has struggled to sell properties since his arrest.

Applebaum’s lawyer also wrote a letter, explaining to the judge that he is worried about the man’s physical and mental state.

Crown prosecutor Nathalie Kleber, on the other hand, argued that voters put their trust in Applebaum and trust is important. Her argument continues Wednesday afternoon.

She told the court she would recommend a prison term for Applebaum.

Provost’s verdict hinged on key witness Hugo Tremblay, Applebaum’s former political aide. She found Tremblay to be a reliable witness, relating the facts of the scheme to demand kickbacks from business people.

Tremblay and other witnesses said on the stand that the plot involved giving them contracts or ensuring their proposed projects were approved.

Provost said multiple details of cash transactions and meetings with developers provided by Tremblay added credibility to the case, stating that he was visibly sincere and not shaken under cross-examination.

She added that many of Applebaum's statements heard on the wiretaps were 'troubling.'

Applebaum called no witnesses at the end of his trial in November, with his lawyer saying every witness against him was unreliable and only trying to save themselves.

The prosecution argued Applebaum was careful to keep his hands clean, but proved that Applebaum knew about the money being collected on his behalf and had directed the scheme.

Witnesses said the bribes were connected to two projects between 2007 and 2010.

Applebaum was one of three men charged for the alleged plot.

Those other two men, former councillor Saulie Zajdel and Jean-Yves Bisson, the head of permits for the borough, pleaded guilty to the charges they faced. Both were sentenced to community service.



Provost will likely consider their sentences in her ruling on Applebaum’s punishment: Zajdel was given an 18-month suspended sentence and was required to perform 240 hours of community service during that period. He also was ordered to donate $10,000 to various groups.