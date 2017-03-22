An AMBER alert issued for a boy and his mother has ended.

The Sureté du Quebec was looking for a 31-year-old woman named Rachel Esema-Okko and her four-year-old son.

They were found safe and sound in Ottawa in mid-afternoon. The boy has since been returned to his family.

The SQ calls this a case of parental kidnapping – usually an AMBER alert means a non-custodial parent has taken the child without consent and police fear for the child's immediate safety.

Because the AMBER Alert is over, the boy can no longer be identified.

Police said that Rachel Esema-Okko, 31, took the child Tuesday afternoon from his home in St. Jerome.

She was spotted Wednesday morning in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, and arrested several hours later.

So far police are not recommending any charges.