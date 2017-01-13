Als obtain rights to QB Darian Durant
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Darian Durant looks to make a pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first half of CFL football action at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, July 21, 2013 in Regina. (Liam Richards / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:52AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 9:56AM EST
The Montreal Alouettes have acquired the rights to quarterback Darian Durant, the club announced via its Twitter account on Friday.
Durant has played all 11 seasons of his career for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. During his time with the club, he threw 149 touchdowns and racked up 28,507 passing yards while rushing for an addition 2,922 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Roughriders won two Grey Cups with Durant running the offence, in 2007 and 2013.
The Als are coming off a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. The club cycled between quarterbacks Kevin Glenn, Rakeem Cato and Vernon Adams, Jr. but found little success with any of them in posting a 7-11 record.
BREAKING: Excited to announce #AlsMTL have obtained the rights of star QB Darian Durant. A decision aligned with the organization's new plan pic.twitter.com/UcsNjADTai— #AlsMTL (@MTLAlouettes) January 13, 2017
