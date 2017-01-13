The Montreal Alouettes have acquired the rights to quarterback Darian Durant, the club announced via its Twitter account on Friday.

Durant has played all 11 seasons of his career for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. During his time with the club, he threw 149 touchdowns and racked up 28,507 passing yards while rushing for an addition 2,922 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Roughriders won two Grey Cups with Durant running the offence, in 2007 and 2013.

The Als are coming off a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. The club cycled between quarterbacks Kevin Glenn, Rakeem Cato and Vernon Adams, Jr. but found little success with any of them in posting a 7-11 record.