One of the organizers of Sunday's counter-protest in Quebec City is pleased with how the event went.

Jaggi Singh is happy that nearly 1,000 people came out to oppose the anti-immigration message of La Meute.

"Keep in mind that less than seven months after the Quebec City mosque massacre, a group that helped to promote Islamophobia and fear in Quebec City was trying to march," said Singh.

La Meute -- the Wolf-pack -- was able to march in Quebec City, but hours later than originally planned.

Police kept the small group penned up in a parking garage when groups of protesters using so-called Black Bloc tactics -- dressing in black, wearing masks, and provoking police -- turned violent.

After yelling at riot police, those counter-protesters hurled smoke bombs and bottles at police, set a garbage bin on fire and threw chairs in the street.

An hour after riot police regained control, tempers flared again around 4 p.m. Sunday and Singh was arrested.

Singh said he is glad that La Meute's message was so strongly opposed.

"They're trying to blame society's problems on the backs of Muslims, on the backs of migrants. That's just unacceptable. Those are noxious far-right ideas," said Singh.

"We should not provide a platform for people who have fascist ideas. That is a lesson of history."

He said the hundreds of counter-protesters raised awareness of the threat posed by the far-right, despite the violence.

"What's important is the long-term struggle," said Singh.

"What we did was to effectively expose and block racists and far-right people from marching for at least a certain amount of time," said Singh.

Members of La Meute said they won the day because they were able to get their anti-immigrant message out to the public.

La Meute makes the claim that it likes Muslims but is against Islam.

La Meute has also organized petitions against teaching religious and cultural education in schools, with the group saying it opposes the "positive view of religions" and "tolerance for all in the name of diversity."

One of La Meute's members left the group after being caught on video taking part in a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.

The Mayor of Quebec City, Regis Labeaume, is expected to discuss the protest on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile Quebec City police have said officers are examining surveillance footage and talking to witnesses about the violence and vandalism with an aim toward making more arrests.