

CTV Montreal





At this weekend’s advance polling station, prospective voters in the Gouin riding will have ample choices when placing their ballots to select a new National Assembly representative: a total of 13 candidates will be vying for the title.

As of May 29, some 44,000 people will be eligible to vote in the by-election that will replace former Quebec Solidaire representative Francoise David, who retired from politics earlier this year due to health concerns.

Earlier in the month, Quebec’s chief electoral officer announced the names of the candidates who will be vying for the seat. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of Quebec Solidaire is considered to be the frontrunner.

Among his opponents are Jonathan Marleau, representing the Liberals, Coalition Avenir’s Benjamin Belair, and Green Party Leader Alex Tyrell.

The remaining candidates comprise other political groups, including Bloc Pot, the Autonomist part, the Independence Party, Option Nationale, the Tories, and the free party—along with two independent candidates.

David first on the riding in 2012, and then swept the vote again in 2014, with a hefty 51% of the vote—effectively beating the PQ’s Louise Mailloux by nearly 10,000 votes.

Prior to that win, Gouin was a predominantly PQ riding – the last Liberal to win the election was Jean-Marie Beauregard in 1973.

Advanced polling begins Sunday, May 21, and continues into Monday the 22nd. Those elligible to vote can do so at the following locations:

L’ecole Felix LeClair, 35 St. Zotique E Montreal

L’ecole Ste. Ambroise, 6555 rue de Normandville Montreal

L’ecole St. Jean Brebeuf, 2870 rue Dandurand, corner 6th ave Montreal

With files from The Canadian Press.