MONTREAL -- The American fugitive dubbed the "Godfather of Grass" will remain detained pending his deportation after the immigration board ruled Tuesday he still represents a flight risk and danger to the public.

There is "no clear and compelling reason" to depart from a previous decision to keep John Robert Boone detained, said immigration board member Marisa Mousto.

Boone, 73, has been on the run from U.S. authorities since 2008 and was arrested while illegally in Montreal last December.

He spent more than a decade in a U.S. federal prison after being convicted in the late '80s in what prosecutors called the "largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history."

Mousto said "due to the nature of the offence and gravity of the sentence," she maintained the board's opinion he was a danger to the public.

"He represents a high flight risk in my opinion," Mousto continued. "There appears to be an active arrest warrant in the United States, he appears to be facing charges in that country and, therefore, he would have no interest to return there."

Boone has been a wanted man in the United States since authoritizes allegedly seized 2,400 marijuana plants on his Kentucky farm in 2008, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Several aspects of Boone's case are under a publication ban.

His lawyer, Tony Jedid, told the board Tuesday that Boone is having trouble remembering parts of the immigration board proceedings.

As a consequence, Jedid asked that the board appoint Boone a designated representative who would have authority to make decisions on his behalf.

A designated representative is named when someone is deemed unable to understand the nature of the proceedings.

Mousto denied the request, saying she had no information justifiying that claim.

The deportation order came down in January but no date has been announced for Boone's removal.

His next immigration board hearing is scheduled for March 17.