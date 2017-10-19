

CTV Montreal





Tony Accurso's fraud trial begins Thursday in Laval.

The former construction company owner is accused of taking part in a scheme masterminded by disgraced former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt to rig contracts and send kickbacks to city officials.

Accurso was one of 37 men accused in 2013. Since them the vast majority, including Vaillancourt,have pleaded guilty, although several have seen the charges against them dropped.

Accurso is the final person with an outstanding case involving the allegations of wrongdoing that took place between 1996 and 2010.

The trial is expected to last until January.