

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man who alleged he was the victim of racial profiling at the hands of the infamous Agent 728 and another SPVM officer has been awarded a $40,000 judgment by the Quebec Human Rights Commission.

The judgment stems from an incident in May, 2012, where SPVM officer Stephanie Trudeau and another officer accosted plaintiff Julian Menezes and some of his friends as they walked home from a wedding in the Plateau. Menezes said the group came across a cyclist who was in visible distress while dealing with the officers.

The cyclist told the group he was stopped for not having a proper light on his bicycle but that he believed he was stopped for wearing a red square on his clothes, a symbol of solidarity during the 2012 student strikes.

Menezes said Trudeau then confronted him, assaulting him verbally and alleging he was drunk. He said he was then handcuffed and thrown to the ground and put in a police car. He said he was then driven around the city with no seatbelt on with the officers often stopping abruptly and calling him racial slurs.

He added that what shocked him was that the officer acted as though the incident was normal.

“There was no shock on his face,” said Menezes. “He was less active than Officer Trudeau but participated just as much and that’s what really worries me. It seemed like this was usual, it was a police procedure that had happened 100 times before.”

Trudeau, the other officer and the SPVM have until Friday to respond to the ruling. An ethics case regarding the incident is scheduled for April.