

CTV Montreal





The snow continues to fall on Thursday but things should lighten up a bit before a relatively balmy New Year’s Day.

A total of 20 centimetres is expected to fall by Thursday night, with some residual flurries and occasional snow fall coming down on Friday and Saturday.

As of 1:00 p.m. five departing flights and nine arrivals have been cancelled at Trudeau Airport while nine departures and 25 arrivals were delayed.

Airport officials said most of the affected flights were between Montreal and Toronto and as the current weather system moves east, conditions will improve. To check on flight statuses, click here.

While Montreal isn't getting out unscathed, other parts of the province will be getting the brunt of the storm with up to 50 centimetres expected in the Quebec City region.

But as 2017 dawns, so will the sun as Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 1 degree.