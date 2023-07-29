Zilon, the 'father of Quebecois street art' has died
Raymond Pilon, a pioneer in Montreal’s street art scene better known as Zïlon, has died.
Beauchamp Art Galleries owner Vincent Beauchamp shared the news on Saturday.
“Zïlon was the father of Quebecois street art, an artistic movement that he initiated with a passion matched only by his boundless creativity,” he said in a statement.
A cause of death has not yet been shared.
Pilon’s death came as a shock, said Beauchamp in an interview, explaining that the artist had several projects in the works and had just celebrated his 67th birthday.
Born into a Montreal family, Pilon made a name for himself in the 1980s with his bold and rebellious aesthetic.
The prominent painter’s murals can be seen splashed on streets and alleys across Montreal and beyond.
“This punk musician energy that he embodied from the early 80s, Zïlon never lost it,” said Beauchamp.
“He carried within himself a worldview that allowed him to metabolize underground culture, popular culture, design, and social advocacy through his expression in street art and the creation of his own language, his own artistic signature.
Pilon’s final mural was painted on Le Diamant, a performing arts venue in Quebec City.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
Toronto
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
Renfroe homer in the 10th inning pushes Angels to 3-2 win over Blue Jays
Hunter Renfroe's two-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
-
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
London
-
Canada warming twice as fast as rest of planet, Western University environment expert says
Following last week’s heat warnings — where temperatures reached nearly 40 degrees with the humidity and numerous storm watches and warnings were issued — temperatures have finally cooled down across southwestern Ontario.
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
Northern Ontario
-
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
Impaired driver rolled ATV in northern Ont., police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Newcomers build comfort level through ballet
For six weeks, a group of Calgary newcomers has been taking dance classes with Alberta Ballet. Saturday was their final class.
-
'You can see the hope': Hundreds of kids choose free bikes at Forest Lawn Community Centre
It was a great day for a bike ride, and hundreds of Calgary kids got their own set of wheels Saturday to go for one.
-
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue
A crash in Wellesley that sent seven people to hospital, an ongoing dispute with Marble Slab, and the community mourning a KW Siskins player round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
B.C. Lions add to Elks' misery with 27-0 victory in Edmonton
The Elks have taken sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history.
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
Windsor
-
Windsor, Ont. man found in possession of knives, stolen licence during traffic stop: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor man is facing a slew of charges after police apprehended him during a traffic stop in Harwich Township in possession of knives and a stolen driver’s licence on Saturday afternoon.
-
Windsor police nab stunt driver for travelling nearly double the speed limit
A driver in Windsor, Ont. will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly driving 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone earlier this week.
-
Canada warming twice as fast as rest of planet, Western University environment expert says
Following last week’s heat warnings — where temperatures reached nearly 40 degrees with the humidity and numerous storm watches and warnings were issued — temperatures have finally cooled down across southwestern Ontario.
Regina
-
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
-
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match
The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.
Ottawa
-
700 customers in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power following Friday's storm
Approximately 700 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Ottawa remained without power Sunday afternoon, as the cleanup continues from Friday's severe thunderstorm that hit the region.
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end expected to reopen for Monday morning commute
The Queensway has been closed between Woodroffe avenue and Greenbank Road since 11 p.m. Friday as crews install a new pedestrian bridge linking the Queensview LRT station and Baxter Road.
Saskatoon
-
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.