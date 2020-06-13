MONTREAL -- Sunday at 1 p.m., perhaps the only "person?" to don a Montreal Canadien and Montreal Expos jersey in a professional capacity will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Youppi! will join Blue from the Indianapolis Colts, The Oriole Bird from the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, and the NBA Indiana Pacers’ Boomer as the Mascot Hall of Fame holds its first ever virtual induction ceremony from Whiting, Indiana.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.

Youppi! will join other legendary mascots such as the Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull, Mr. Met of the New York Mets and Youppi!’s “brother” the Phillie Phanatic.

Youppi! and the Phillie Phanatic were both created by the iconic design team of Bonnie Erickson and husband Wayne Harrison. Erickson served as the head of the Muppet Workshop for Jim Henson in its heyday.

Youppi! is the first Canadian mascot inducted into the Hall, and will wear a Habs sweater for the occasion though he served as mascot for the Montreal Expos before swapping sports when the Expos moved to Washington.

The Mascot Hall of Fame has been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.