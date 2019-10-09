Youppi! has made it to the final round of voting for the Mascot Hall of Fame
Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi celebrates its 40th birthday during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche in Montreal, Saturday, January 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 4:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 3:23PM EDT
Oct. 21 Update: Youppi! has made it to the final round of voting, meaning he's now squaring off against nine other mascots for a spot in the 2020 class of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Final-round voting runs through Saturday, Oct. 26. You can vote here.
----
MONTREAL -- Youppi!, the giant orange ... something that represents the Montreal Canadiens - and before that the Montreal Expos - is one of this year's candidates for the Mascot Hall of Fame. (Yes, we too just learned of the existence of the Mascot Hall of Fame).
Youppi! is up aganst 18 other mascots - ranging from S.J. Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks to Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox - in the competition, which is voted on by both the public and members of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
That's where you come in: if you want Youppi! (or any of the other candidates) in the Hall, you can vote online. The first round of voting runs through Oct. 12. If Youppi makes it to the second round of voting, that will run from Oct. 20 to 26.
Youppi! started mascot life in 1979 with the Montreal Expos. The Montreal Canadiens named him the team's mascot - their first in franchise history - in 2005, a year after the Expos played their final game in Montreal.
Of his many claims to fame, Youppi! remains the only mascot ever to be ejected from a Major League Baseball game.
Latest Montreal News
- Don't know where to vote today? Don't call 911 to find out, Laval police ask
- What was this election campaign actually about?
- Voters frustrated as some Montreal-area polling stations open late
- Do you need ID to vote? Seven things to know about voting
- Election Day 2019: Canadians, leaders cast their ballots amid tight polls