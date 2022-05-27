Young Quebecers who give care at home will get help from new support team

A network of young psychosocial support workers will be deployed over the next few weeks across Quebec to support fellow young people who, despite their age, play a role as a caregiver to a person with a mental disorder.

About thirty young people hired by community organizations and then trained, equipped and supported will identify their peers with mental-health needs in order to offer them support.

They will also carry out awareness-raising activities.

The project "Help with no filter" of the Before Cracking Network has $7.5 million in funding over five years from Quebec, announced to an announcement Friday by Minister of Health and Social Services Lionel Carmant.

Another $1.7 million from the Support for Relatives organization will also be provided to carry out the initiative.

One in five young people has a parent living with a mental health problem, said the executive director of the Before Cracking Network, René Cloutier, at a press conference in Longueuil.

And that's not counting all the others who want to help a friend or spouse developing a mental-health problem.

"Thousands of young caregivers in Quebec need to be identified and supported so that they can live their life as young people as best as possible and preserve their own mental health," said Cloutier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022.