Yes it's April Fools' Day, but that snow falling on Montreal isn't a joke
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 7:46AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 1, 2021 8:12AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montrealers woke up Thursday to a sight more familiar between December and February than on the first day of April, as snow blew through the air and temperatures hovered in near O degrees Celsius.
The forecast for the day called for two to four centimetres of white stuff with the wind chill sinking temperatures to minus-8 C in the afternoon.
The brisk weather, however, is not going to last.
Sunday's high is forecast at 12 C and sunny, and it should get warmer throughout the week.
