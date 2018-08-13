Featured Video
WWII bomber 'The Maid in the Shade' lands at St. Hubert airport
This B-52 bomber, The Maid in the Shade, saw action on the island of Corsica in the Mediterranean. Following the war, every detail was restored, including rounds in the nose cone, and a faux bomb ready to be dropped. (CTV Montreal)
One of the last WWII-era bombers still flying is on display in St. Hubert
The Maid in the Shade, now a “flying museum,” landed in town Monday.
The B-52 bomber saw action on the island of Corsica in the Mediterranean.
Following the war, every detail was restored, including rounds in the nose cone, and a faux bomb ready to be dropped.
It’s one of just 34 B-25 bombers still left flying in the world.
It will remain on display to the public in St. Hubert until Sunday.