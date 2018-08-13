

One of the last WWII-era bombers still flying is on display in St. Hubert

The Maid in the Shade, now a “flying museum,” landed in town Monday.

My job is so cool. Covering this WWII era B-25 bomber today at St-Hubert airport @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/4O5inf6XyO — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) August 13, 2018

The Maid in the Shade is one of 34 B-25 bombers still flying in the world today. It’ll be on display in at H-18 in St-Hubert until Sunday. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Z5U5K2LGD1 — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) August 13, 2018

The B-52 bomber saw action on the island of Corsica in the Mediterranean.

Following the war, every detail was restored, including rounds in the nose cone, and a faux bomb ready to be dropped.

It’s one of just 34 B-25 bombers still left flying in the world.

It will remain on display to the public in St. Hubert until Sunday.