Featured Video
WATCH: Restoring a WWII-era plane to its former glory
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 6:08PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 12, 2018 7:04PM EDT
A Montreal-area IT consultant is hoping to make his childhood dream come true.
The aviation enthusiast recently bought a delapidated plane from the 1940's.
Benoit de Mulder, president of Avialogs - an nonprofit aircraft restoration organization - is hoping to restore it to its rightful place in Canadian aviation history.
In addition to taking place in the D-Day invasion on June 6th, 1944, the DC3 later played a part in Operation Market Garden, the allied effort in the Netherlands to end the war early.
After the war, the plane was retrofitted as a passenger plane for Trans Canada Airlines - the precursor to Air Canada.
Neglect and vandals took a toll until Benoit de Mulder bought the plane. The dream now is to get it back in the air as it was during its TCA years.
The interior has to be stripped, and all of the moving surfaces - the rudder, elevators and ailerons are material. The plane will need to be disassembled, and parts either restored or replaced.
With a report by Derek Conlon.
Latest Montreal News
- Couillard allies, opponents quick to react to campaign announcement
- Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens, wins second Rogers Cup title
- Guy-Paxton park will not be renamed for Daisy Peterson-Sweeney
- Police say alcohol to blame for 23-year-old's drowning death in Rawdon
- Vigil, marches mark anniversary of deadly far-right protest in U.S.