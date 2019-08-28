Featured Video
World Press Photo Expo brings artistry to biggest news stories of the year
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 9:00PM EDT
Images of some of the biggest news events of the past year are on display in Montreal.
Among the pictures hanging at the World Press Photo Expo are some connected to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and soldiers and civilians in warzones around the world.
Over 75,000 photos were entered into the competition to determine what would be displayed. The prize for Photo of the Year was awarded to journalist John Moore for his photo of two-year-old Honduran Yanela Varela as she and her mother were taken into custody in the United States.
The World Press Photo Expo is on display at Marche Bonsecours until Sept. 29.
