'World-class' aquarium coming to Montreal in 2024

Montreal is getting a new aquarium that is set to open next year.

Ecorecreo Group is leading development of the "world-class" attraction in midtown's Royalmount complex.

The Montreal-based company says Aquarium de Montréal will "combine spectacular habitats and unique immersive experiences for guests of all ages and abilities."

"Our vision of the Aquarium de Montréal is to create an unforgettable journey that celebrates healthy marine and freshwater environments while also highlighting uncompromised animal care and the importance of conservation action," said Aquarium de Montréal General Manager Nicolas Gosselin in a release on Tuesday.

Ecorecreo Group says it is committed to animal welfare and will provide stimulating and enriching environments for the creatures in its care.

"Aquarium de Montréal will be an asset to the city, not only as a tourist destination but also as a place to make connections and learn," said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The aquarium is recruiting staff and has posted several job postings on its website.

Tuesday's announcement did not mention the project's cost or exact opening date.