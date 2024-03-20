Women terrified as man convicted of domestic violence released

At least six women say they are terrified after the man they accused of domestic violence was scheduled to be released from jail on Wednesday.

"It's a weird state of mind," said Karine, one of Daniel Curran's accusers. Karine is not her real name. "The six girls are pretty much worried about his coming out."

In November 2021, Karine met Curran on Facebook. An intense passionate relationship developed but she says his behaviour quickly started to turn.

"Extremely jealous, extremely possessive," she said.

It soon became violent, and after just three months, Karine says she broke off the relationship.

Then, on one last meetup, she says he attacked her.

"He grabbed me by the shoulders and he ran with my body in his hands," she said. "He really banged me on the wall two times and he broke my spine."

Curran was arrested the next day. It was then Karine started learning about the other victims.

CTV News' French language sister station Noovo Info spoke with six women who all filed police complaints against Curran, alleging a similar pattern of coercive abuse and violence.

Charges were brought in three of the cases, and last year, Curran pleaded guilty to assault, assault with a weapon, criminal harassment, breaking and entering, and forced confinement.

Curran was sentenced to one year in jail, minus time served, and was scheduled for release on Wednesday.

"He's free as a bird," said Karine. "I pretty much believe that there's more women, you know, and he's going to go back."

Three months ago, Curran requested parole but was denied.

In its decision, the parole board said his early release would pose a risk to society.

"Your need to be right, even in detention, continues to direct your behaviour, even to justify it," reads the decision.

Advocates for abuse victims say society still minimizes domestic violence.

"The situation is such that if somebody hits another person outside in the street, they have a better chance of being convicted than if somebody closes the door and hits their partner," said Melpa Kamateros, executive director of Shield of Athena.

Karine says she and the rest of Curran's victims are now living in fear.

"I do have cameras at home," she said.

She wants other women to be aware and on guard.