Nearly one year ago, the ‘Me Too’ movement began on social media, serving as a rallying cry for victims of sexual assault and harassment.

To mark that anniversary, Montrealers gathered at two events to share stories and call for change.

“The mass effect of groups of women doing it are at the very least given a lot of solidarity,” said Sandra Wesley, Executive Director of Stella, a community aid organization for sex workers. “It’s bringing a lot of healing to a lot of women.”

But the ‘Me Too’ movement started long before actress Alyssa Milano published a tweet in October 2017.

Tarana Burke – a civil rights activist who helps young black women who’ve survived sexual abuse - is credited with having used the phrase more than a decade ago.

“We have to remember that this movement started with a woman who fought for victims who are often forgotten because they came from marginalized communities,” said Marlihan Lopez from the Quebec Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres.

Since the movement gained mass notoriety, some think it has led to change.

“Something’s changed – people talk about sexual harassment at work, people speak up when something happens, when a man is inappropriate,” added Myriam Pageau, a sexual assault survivor.

Pageau said she remembers the morning when the hashtag began its circulation on social media.

“All of these #MeToo were coming up, and coming up, and I had no idea what was going on – but at the same time, I did,” she said.

Elsewhere in Montreal, a walk was held against domestic violence – a chance to speak out and raise awareness.

“There’s a sense of healing I find, just to walk with other people and to have this empowering music and balloons – it’s healing in some way,” said Nadia Wiseman from Single MOMtreal, an online resource for single mothers across the island.

Even though some believe there has been a positive movement because of ‘Me Too,’ some believe more needs to be done.

“This will come through public education, through advocacy, and also the financing of services for survivors of sexual violence,” Lopez explained.

“We need people to look in their own institutions and their own lives and see how they’re protecting aggressors, how they’re revictimizing victims,” Wesley added.