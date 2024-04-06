Woman wanted on four arrest warrants nabbed for attempted homicide: Quebec City police

A woman well-known to the police was arrested a few hours after an alleged attempted homicide in Quebec City.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was found bloodied on the edge of Saint-David Avenue in the Beauport area on Thursday night.

Police were called by a passer-by at around 12:20 a.m. on April 5.

The man had been stabbed and was in a critical condition when he was taken to hospital, but his condition had stabilized over the weekend.

"The man suffered stab wounds (...) At the time of writing, he was still in hospital," said Quebec City police (SPVQ) spokesperson Sergeant David Poitras on Saturday.

The suspect in this case is a 27-year-old woman.

#TENTATIVEDEMEURTRE #ENQUETE | En début de nuit, le SPVQ est appelé à intervenir pour un dossier de tentative de meurtre dans une résidence de l’av St-David | Victime 32 ans (H) est à l’hôpital dans un état jugé critique, des recherches sont entreprises afin de localiser suspect pic.twitter.com/IjevSuljO0 — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) April 5, 2024

She was arrested on Friday evening in the St-Roch neighbourhood by investigators from the SPVQ's Major Crime Unit, in collaboration with the tactical intervention squad (GTI).

"When the suspect in this case was arrested, police found that she was wanted on four arrest warrants for cases unrelated to the [alleged] attempted homicide. These arrest warrants also came from other jurisdictions (in the province)," said Poitras.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, but the motive for the crime is unknown at this time.

"Our investigation has established that there are no links between criminal groups in this case. The victim and the suspect knew each other. However, there does not appear to be any relationship beyond acquaintance," said the SPVQ spokesperson.

The 27-year-old woman was due to appear in court on Saturday. She could face a charge of attempted murder.

The SPVQ investigation is continuing.