SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Warning: This story contains details some people may find distressing.

Police in Sherbrooke are investigating after first responders appear to have dumped a woman’s burned body in a dumpster after mistaking it for a mannequin.

Police say what they believed to be a dummy was placed into a dumpster after a fire broke out in a factory on Cabana Street on July 23 at 10 a.m.

The dumpster was not accessible to the public and was behind the police station.

Four hours later, a man reported the disappearance of his partner. Her vehicle was found near the scene of the fire and her description matched that of the supposed mannequin.

Police, noting the coincidence, decided at 6:30 p.m. to check the dumpster and discovered the mannequin was, in fact, a body.

The coroner’s office, Crown and independent bureau of investigators (BEI) are all looking into the bizarre situation. Police are investigating is as a suspicious death.

Police offered their condolences to the woman’s family.

Sherbrooke’s fire chief said many firefighters were shocked by the discovery and he is concerned about the psychological toll the situation may cause, adding that he is personally taking on the responsibility to determine what exactly occurred.