MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Hélène Guilbault, 60, has white skin, blue eyes, brown hair, weighs about 90 pounds (41 kilograms), and stands at five feet (1.52 metres).

She wears prescription glasses and speaks both English and French.

She was last seen on Sept. 25 at around 1:30 a.m. on Mercier Street in the Île-Bizard —Sainte-Geneviève borough. Her family fears for her safety.

She is likely wearing a gray North Face coat, dark pants, and turquoise running shoes.

Guilbault is known to spend time in Eugène-Dostie park on Île-Bizard.