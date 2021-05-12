Advertisement
Woman hit by car near Jacques-Cartier Bridge
CTV News Montreal Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7:40AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car at the foot of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Police say the incident happened at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Taschereau Boulevard.
Officers say it is unclear why she was in the middle of the busy boulevard, but hypothesize that she may have been intoxicated.
The driver has been treated for shock.
