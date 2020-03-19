MONTREAL -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Longueuil, on Montreal’s south shore.

It happened at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Taschereau Boulevard and Curé-Poirier Boulevard.

The truck driver was treated for shock.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.