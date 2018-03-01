

A Montreal woman who has pleaded guilty to killing a newborn has been ordered to undergo pregnancy tests every six months.

On Thursday Judge Linda Despots also sentenced the 43-year-old woman to undergo 20 months of house arrest and then be on probation for three years.

She pleaded guilty to infanticide last November, but cannot be identified because doing so would identify her three other children.

Court proceedings showed the woman was in denial about being pregnant when she gave birth in July 2016 and placed the infant in a plastic bag.

When paramedics arrived they revived the child and rushed him to hospital where he died a few days later.

Both the Crown and her defence lawyer agreed with the suggestion to have her undergo pregnancy tests every six months.

She will have to have the test results verified by her supervisor while under house arrest, and then by her probation officer for the duration of her sentence.