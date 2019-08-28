A 40-year-old woman from Valleyfield, Monteregie, could be charged with animal cruelty for putting her two chihuahuas in the freezer.

The frozen bodies of the two small dogs were found in an apartment on rue Napoleon after police were tipped off.

The woman was arrested by the Surete du Quebec on Sunday.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. A necropsy will be performed at the Saint-Hyacinthe Veterinary Hospital to determine the exact cause of death of the animals. The result of the examination could lead to accusations.

A romantic breakup could be at the cause of the incident.