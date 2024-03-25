Woman arrested after allegedly harassing Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier
A woman in her 50s was arrested last week for criminal harassment of Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier, police announced Monday.
Longueuil police arrested the woman, who is not a resident, last Wednesday evening. The alleged actions took place the previous day at the municipal council meeting and concerned the management of the deer population in Michel-Chartrand Park, the police said in a press release.
The woman was conditionally released and her file is in the hands of the Quebec Crown prosecution office, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP). Longueuil police say that this is its fourth investigation concerning Mayor Fournier.
The police are urging citizens to be careful when addressing individuals and reminding them that harassment, threats, and intimidation are criminal offences.
Fournier reacted to the news on her Instagram account in the evening. "Thank you for your many messages of solidarity," she wrote. "Fortunately, the teams (of the Longueuil police) are acting with sensitivity, professionalism, and diligence in following up the various files in question."
"Harassment and threats are criminal offences and have no place," she added.
Management of the park's deer population has been controversial for years. Last summer, a court finally ruled that the municipality could cull some 100 of the animals. Mayor Fournier announced that the process would begin next fall.
The city council meeting of March 19, which is the subject of this latest investigation, was very heated regarding the issue of deer in Longueuil. City Council President Reine Bombo-Allara had to intervene several times to ask citizens to stop talking and move on to the next topic.
Laflèche district councillor Jacques Lemire also took the floor to appeal for calm.
"I hear sounds coming from the room and I hear threats. And threats have no place at city council," he lamented. "Do people want to be arrested and have a file? We don't make threats."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2024.
