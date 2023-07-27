Woman and 12-year-old daughter killed in Lachine: Montreal police

A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a double homicide.

Their bodies were discovered early Thursday morning at a home in southwest Montreal's Lachine borough.

Police say they received a call about a missing person around 12:15 a.m., leading them to a residence on Terrasse J.-S.-Aimé-Ashby, the street that borders Renaissance Park.

When they arrived, they discovered two lifeless bodies, later confirmed to be mother and daughter.

"Unfortunately, their death was pronounced on site," SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allard Morin told reporters at the scene Thursday morning.

"She's 56 years old and a little girl at 12 years old."

Police had no news of the missing person by mid-morning, and it's unclear whether they're connected to the killings.

The deaths mark the 17th and 18th homicides of 2023 in the territory covered by the SPVM.