Double-homicide in Montreal: suspect found in canal was spouse, father of victims

The body discovered in the Lachine canal Thursday belongs to the suspected killer of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed.

Police also reported that the 59-year-old man was the woman's spouse and the girl's father.

His body was spotted by passersby near Des Iroquois Road, which juts out onto the waters near the Lachine Marina, where the canal meets the St. Lawrence River.

Investigators were conducting marine searches Thursday afternoon because the family vehicle was spotted parked on Du Musée Road near the water's edge.

"We confirm that the man found lifeless in the water had a conjugal relationship with the 56-year-old woman and a parental relationship with the 12-year-old girl," SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque said Thursday night.

The woman and her daughter were found dead in a Lachine home early that morning. Police say they received a call from concerned relatives about multiple missing people around 12:15 a.m. leading them to a residence on Terrasse J.-S.-Aimé-Ashby, the street that borders Renaissance Park.

Police have yet to identify the victims and the suspect.

The deaths marked the 17th and 18th homicides of 2023 on the Island of Montreal in what has been a particularly violent week.

There have been four homicides in the city since Monday alone; a 45-year-old man was found shot dead inside a car in Montreal North on Wednesday, and on Monday evening, a 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Mile End.

With files from The Canadian Press.