Woman, 75, dies after apartment fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Montreal police say a 75 year-old woman has died after a fire in the city's north end.
Police spokeswoman Const. Veronique Dubuc says the fire department was called to an apartment in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters found an unconscious woman in the apartment.
She was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Dubuc says the police arson squad has ruled out the possibility that the fire was criminally set.
She says, however, that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and the investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 22, 2023.
