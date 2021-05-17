MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a truck Monday afternoon in the city's east end.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Honore-Beauregard Street and Souligny Avenue in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, according to police.

Police said the truck made a right-hand turn onto Souligny Avenue and collided with the woman while she was crossing the street on foot.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in stable condition. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old man, was treated for shock but was not injured.

Police closed the intersection while collision investigators examined the scene, but it has since reopned.