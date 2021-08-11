MONTREAL -- Quebec police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after an armed attack Wednesday morning inside a shopping mall east of Montreal.

The Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall on Laframboise Boulevard was evacuated following the attack around 10 a.m. local time, which left a 54-year-old woman seriously injured.

The woman was taken to hospital after being attacked by a man in an unknown way and later was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which prompted a police chase, said Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Police stopped the vehicle near Edward Street between the municipalities of Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur and Napierville, about 50 kilometres south of Montreal and 75 kilometres southwest of the attack site.

The Surete du Quebec is investigating an attack inside the Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall east of Montreal that left a 54-year-old woman dead on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (CTV News)

The suspect is expected to be questioned by police Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not release any information on whether there is a relationship between the victim and the suspect.

