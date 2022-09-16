Woman, 42, found dead in Montreal North apartment; police investigating

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment building Friday morning in Montreal North.

Police received a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. and responded to the apartment on Lacordaire Boulevard, near Charleroi Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman without vital signs and "marks of violence" on her body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The major crime unit has been notified and an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death, he said.

Police have set up a perimeter outside the apartment as they went door-to-door Friday morning asking neighbours if they heard anything suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.