Woman, 37, dies after being hit by truck; police say driver could face impaired driving charges

A woman died after she was struck by a truck Wednesday afternoon in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

According to Montreal police, officers received a 911 call at around 1:40 p.m. reporting a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sherbrooke Est and Robert-Chevalier streets.

"At the scene, police officers helped a 37-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque. "Due to her critical condition, the victim was sent to a Montreal-area hospital."

The truck driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken in for questioning by police and could face charges of impaired driving, he said.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to carry out an analysis of the scene with the help of a collision reconstructionist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2024.