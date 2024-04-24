MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 37, dies after being hit by truck; police say driver could face impaired driving charges

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    A woman died after she was struck by a truck Wednesday afternoon in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

    According to Montreal police, officers received a 911 call at around 1:40 p.m. reporting a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sherbrooke Est and Robert-Chevalier streets.

    "At the scene, police officers helped a 37-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque. "Due to her critical condition, the victim was sent to a Montreal-area hospital."

    The truck driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken in for questioning by police and could face charges of impaired driving, he said. 

    A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to carry out an analysis of the scene with the help of a collision reconstructionist.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2024.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News