    • Woman, 25, facing charges after pedestrian struck and killed in Quebec City

    A 25-year-old woman was apprehended by Quebec City police after striking and killing a woman in her 70s just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

    She faces a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

    The 75-year-old woman was on the corner of Michel-Fragasso Street and Wilfrid-Hamel Boulevard when she was struck by the motorist.

    The driver continued into the parking lot of a commercial building, where she collided with a parked car before coming to a stop.

    The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

    The young driver was still being questioned by investigators on Monday afternoon.

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that investigators and technicians from the Forensic Identification Unit had been dispatched to the scene to reconstruct the events and establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 28, 2024.

