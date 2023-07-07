Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 1 p.m. reporting a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of St-Jean and Pierrefonds boulevards.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was conscious with serious upper-body injuries. She was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man, was not injured and met with investigators.

A perimeter was set up to allow officers to examine the scene as their investigation is ongoing.