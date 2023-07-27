Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a double homicide.
Their bodies were found early Thursday morning at a home in southwest Montreal's Lachine borough.
Police say they received a call from concerned relatives about one or more missing persons around 12:15 a.m., leading them to a residence on Terrasse J.-S.-Aimé-Ashby, the street that borders Renaissance Park.
When they arrived, they discovered two lifeless bodies, later confirmed to be mother and daughter.
"Unfortunately, their death was pronounced on site," SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told reporters at the scene Thursday morning.
"She's 56 years old and a little girl at 12 years old."
Forensic investigators are working to determine when exactly the pair were killed.
Police said they have at least one suspect and are also searching for an "important witness" to the crime.
FAMILY VEHICLE FOUND NEAR LACHINE CANAL
According to Morin, the family vehicle was located in a parking lot on du Musée Street, near the Lachine Canal, which is about a 10-minute drive from the victims' home, but it's unclear how the vehicle got there. Officers were searching the vehicle Thursday morning.
"Who brought the car, when, why -- it's all questions that we don't have any answers [to]," Allaire Morin said, adding that officers are searching for surveillance camera footage and witnesses to help explain.
Police could not say who lives in the home where the bodies were discovered, but a neighbour told CTV News a man, woman and two girls resided there.
"It's very sad," Michel Parent said. "This is a quiet place, we've got children playing in the park. We've been here for a long time. I think it's going to affect all of us."
The deaths marked the 17th and 18th homicides of 2023 on the Island of Montreal in what has been a particularly violent week.
There have been four homicides in the city since Monday alone; a 45-year-old man was found shot dead inside a car in Montreal North on Wednesday and on Monday evening, a 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Mile End.
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
