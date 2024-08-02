Witnesses react to tragic death of tree pruner in Saint-Laurent

After a tree pruner was electrocuted while working on a tree, many residents in the Saint-Laurent borough remain in disbelief.

"This kid in his 20s came to work today [and] thought he would go home. He has a family. And he... It's what you call a tragic accident," Samara Schere, a resident of Saint-Laurent, said in an interview.

Montreal police (SPVM) said 911 calls reported the incident at 4 p.m. on Thursday. An ambulance and Montreal firefighters subsequently arrived on Fraser Street, where the work accident occurred.

According to police, following interventions by first responders, the death was pronounced on the scene.

"It's always sad to lose a life, especially when somebody is going about their daily life," said Dalia Caron, another resident from the borough.

A source told CTV News that it took several minutes before Hydro Quebec could cut the power so rescuers could attend to the man.

CTV News reached out to Safe-T-Tree, the company the man worked for, and his colleagues described it as a "terrible day."

For those in the industry, this job has risks.

Dominic Perugino has been a tree pruner for 11 years. He said that safety is at the forefront of the job.

"I also remind myself of those times I had to really disappoint my clients and say I cannot do your tree," Perugino said.

Pascal Poisson is an expert in workplace safety training. He said industry regulations dictate that arborists cannot work within three metres of a power line unless they have an arrangement with Hydro Quebec.

"The main idea about that is when you are closer than three metres, it's not that electicity will jump to you. You will forget that you have a powerline near you."