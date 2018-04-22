

CTV Montreal





Of the 80,000 women in Quebec who gave birth last year, nearly a quarter wanted access to a midwife but were unable to get it, according to advocates.

On Saturday, a collection of women’s groups came together to call on the government to more to enable access to midwifery in the province.

The group said that there are currently only 202 midwives authorized to practice in the province.

In 2010, the Quebec health ministry set a goal of giving 10 per cent of expectant mothers access to a midwife, but as of 2018, that number stands at just four per cent.

Lorraine Fontaine, co-ordinator of the Coalition for Access to Midwifery, said there are many barriers to getting more midwives into the workforce, including a lack of hospitals offering a stage in the field and not enough hospitals signing agreements allowing midwives in delivery rooms.

“There’s a real need for a concerted effort from all spheres,” she said. “The minister of health and minister of education have to work closely with the universities to make sure they have all that they need to be able to welcome more students. Right now, there’s only 24.”

Fontaine said midwifery offers several advantages, such as continuity of care following the birth.

“You have pre-natal care, the presence during the birth and all the way up to six weeks, you have the same caregiver present with you,” she said. “You can work out your fears, you can talk about it, you can get informed.”