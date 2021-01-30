MONTREAL -- Curfew has been a major bummer for many Quebecers. Don't tell that to Johnny Laurelli and Alessia Truncale, a Mascouche couple who have been finding the funny side of the ordeal.

The pair have gone viral with their lockdown-themed parody and video of Timbaland's 2006 hit, 'It's Too Late.'

For more on the pair's unexpected lockdown hobby, watch Kelly Greig's story above.