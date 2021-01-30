Advertisement
With music video parody, Mascouche couple finds the comedy in curfew
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 10:15PM EST
MONTREAL -- Curfew has been a major bummer for many Quebecers. Don't tell that to Johnny Laurelli and Alessia Truncale, a Mascouche couple who have been finding the funny side of the ordeal.
The pair have gone viral with their lockdown-themed parody and video of Timbaland's 2006 hit, 'It's Too Late.'
For more on the pair's unexpected lockdown hobby, watch Kelly Greig's story above.
