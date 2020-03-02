MONTREAL -- One of the most prolific defenders of minority language rights in Canada has died.

William Johnson died in a Gatineau, Que. hospital on Monday after a brief illness. He was 88.

Johnson was a journalist for The Globe and Mail, writing from Quebec City and Washington, D.C., and also reported from Ottawa for The Montreal Gazette. In 1982 Johnson was made a Member of the Order of Canada with the citation that his reporting had given “Anglophone readers new insights into the problems and aspirations of Francophones (and that it) contributed to Canadian unity.” But it was perhaps his opinion columns that earned him a reputation of being anti-French, one his wife Carol Bream says he did not deserve at all. “He fought for the Franco-Ontarians’ rights, for Anglo Quebecers’ rights,” she told CTV Montreal. “He was a great supporter of the Official Languages Act. He just wanted those people to feel they existed.”

Bream noted that Johnson, the son of a Francophone mother and an Anglophone father, attended one of Montreal’s most well-known French schools, College Jean de Breboeuf, and earned an MA in French literature from the Université de Montreal. “We only spoke French to each other at home,” added Bream, who has a doctorate in French literature.

“He strongly believed in the rule of law, Bream said. “And that rights are rights are rights.”

In 1998 Johnson was elected president of the Anglophone lobby group Alliance Quebec and during his two years in the post he held demonstrations against Quebec’s French Language Charter and supported the election of members of the Equality Party, a political party, to the board of Alliance Quebec. In protest, most of the Alliance Quebec’s staff resigned saying Johnson was too confrontational.

Johnson also wrote three books, including a novel and a biography of Stephen Harper.

He is survived by his wife Carol, a son, a daughter and two grandchildren as well as a large extended family.