MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that her star candidate for borough mayor in Montreal North - Will Prosper - deserves a second chance after it was alleged that he leaked information to a gang-affiliated member and childhood friend while he was an RCMP officer.

"Will prosper is more than this error," said Plante.

Plante said the allegations are just that, and that there was nothing criminal in what he is alleged to have done.

"Ultimately what I need to look at is the proof, the data we have and the documentation," said Plante. "We know that there is no criminal cases or charges, that also is important."

The Projet Montreal candidate was an RCMP officer from 1998 to 2001 in Manitoba before leaving the force to pursue an activism and filmmaking career. Media reports on Thursday quote documents that suggest he was fired for leaking information about a gang-affiliated childhood friend, Steve Bernavil, who was suspected in a homicide investigation.

Bernavil was in the Dope Squad, which Prosper was a member of as a teenager. At the time, it was a breakdancing and music group, and Prosper, a founding member, left before it reportedly became affiliated with crime.

Plante said that the dismissal was over 20 years ago, and that he has paid for the indiscretion.

"He has paid, he has learned, and I don't want to limit Will Prosper to that mistake that he made," said Plante. "For me, Will Prosper is still a person that has dedicated the last 20 years of his life to grassroots work and helping the citizens of Montreal."

Prosper has been a vocal critic of the Montreal police (SPVM) and advocated for defunding the police amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Plante said Prosper shares her objective in running the borough, and that they will work with the SPVM in a proactive and positive way.

"I trust and work very well with the SPVM," said Plante. "This work needs to continue."



