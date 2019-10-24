MONTREAL – Quebec’s annual flu vaccine campaign is set to launch on Nov. 1.

The free vaccine “aims to reduce hospitalizations and mortality in people who are most at risk,” according to the Quebec government.

It can be administered through an intranasal spray or via injection, but it does not prevent all cases of the flu as there are multiple strains.

All the same, the government recommends that people who are at higher risk of developing complications get vaccinated:

Babies under six months of age,

Children and adults who have chronic diseases,

Pregnant women who have chronic diseases throughout their pregnancy,

Healthy pregnant women in their second and third trimesters,

People age 75 and over.

“In people who are at risk, the flu can, for example, cause breathing difficulties, pneumonia or even death,” the government stated.

“Treatment of these complications may require a hospital stay of several days, or even several weeks, and result in a loss of autonomy for some older adults.”

It can take about two weeks for the flu vaccine to be fully effective and its protection lasts about six months.

Do I have the flu?

Signs of the flu include:

Fever between 39 degrees Celcius and 40 degrees Celcius,

Cough,

Sore throat,

Muscle or joint pain,

Extreme fatigue,

Headache,

Nausea,

Vomiting,

Diarrhea,

Abdominal pain.

Should I vaccinate my kids?

The government recommends children between the ages of six months and 17 years old who have certain chronic diseases be vaccinated.

“To reduce the risk of complications, vaccination is also offered free of charge to members of the same household and informal caregivers of these children,” it said.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Visit the website of your integrated health and social services centre (CISSS) or integrated university health and social services centre (CIUSSS) and select your region to find the closest place to get your vaccine.

Procedures may vary from one institution to another.

The Montreal West IUHSSC is also working with its local CEGEPs in a unique initiative to involve young people.

“Supervised by their professors, the nursing students from André-Laurendeau, John Abbott College, and Gérald-Godin CEGEPs will vaccinate students and residents,” the organization said.

“[It’s] a great way to involve the next generation today.”