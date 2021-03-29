MONTREAL -- Lucille Gauthier's family believe she didn't die of COVID-19 but after starving and being dehydrated -- because caretakers were banned from entering care homes like hers, in Terrebonne, even while it was severely short-staffed.

Now they want answers, and they may get them this week as the Quebec coroner's inquiry into long-term care home deaths finally begins, starting with Gauthier's facility and with her death specifically.

The inquiry, led by lawyer Géhane Kamel, was supposed to begin in mid-February with a look at the Herron care home, but that portion was delayed for legal reasons.

Now, the Des Moulins de Terrebonne home is under the first spotlight, with six more CHSLDs to follow.

So what has been learned so far? Much of the testimony from family is covered by a publication ban, but the inquiry heard from the interim director of public health for the Lanaudiere region.

She said that though they tried to limit staff from going between facilities, it was still happening.

A spiral of cases led to severe short-staffing, though on only the first day of testimony, the full details haven't yet been explored.

Lawyer Patrick Martin-Menard, who is representing the Gauthier family, also spoke about how family caregivers were kept out of the home.

"Family caregivers played a fundamental role in helping to give basic health care to many residents," he said. "So this decision to prevent them abruptly from going in led to a very some very severe depivations of basic health care for some residents."

He said that there wasn't enough preparation.

"Even when the threat appeared in January and February, preparations and protections of CHSLDs were taken very lightly until early to mid March, when we suddenly went into a crisis mode," he said.

"Even as we went into a crisis mode, the CHSLDs were a bit of the blind spot of the government in terms of the planning."

Given the complexity of the subject and the large number of deaths, a coroner with medical training, Dr. Jacques Ramsay, was appointed to assist and inform Kamel throughout the process.

The inquiry also includes one private home, the Manoir Liverpool in Lévis. The other CHSLDs are René-Lévesque in Longueuil, the Laflèche in Shawinigan, Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, Yvon-Brunet in Montreal and Herron in Dorval.

Only deaths that occurred between March 12 and May 1, 2020 are included in the inquiry, and the inquiry was meant specifically to look at those that arose from "inhumane conditions," for a certain reason.

"Coroners intervene in cases of violent, obscure or potentially negligent deaths. Deaths that occur outside of these areas, including those resulting solely from coronavirus infection, are not investigated by coroners," the coroner's office said.

Class action lawsuits have been filed against CHSLD Herron and CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, alleging negligence on the part of their residents. These class actions have not yet been authorized by a judge, a necessary step before they can proceed.

The province's ombudsman has also indicated that she will investigate deaths in seniors' residences during the pandemic.

Coroner's inquests are not intended to find fault for the deaths, but rather to make recommendations to prevent future ones.

--With files from The Canadian Press