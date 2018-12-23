Featured Video
White Christmas? Not so much this year, says meteorologist
A woman walks through a snow-covered park after the region received 30cm of snow in the first winter storm of the season in Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 4:47PM EST
The Weather Network is forecasting that most Canadians won't be getting a white Christmas this year.
The company's chief meteorologist, Chris Scott, says while temperatures across the country will be normal for this time of year, Canadians won't be seeing much, if any, snow.
Scott says the weather on Christmas Eve will be pretty tame, which he calls "unusual" since almost every year sees some provinces get hit with a winter storm.
He says most of the country's metropolitan areas, such as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, will get zero to very little snow.
But Scott says Edmonton, Winnipeg and Regina are guaranteed to get some kind of white Christmas as snow is already on the ground.
He says travellers should always be cautious around this time of year, but the relatively calm weather means good road conditions for most of the country on Christmas Eve going into Christmas Day.
