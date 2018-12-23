

The Canadian Press





The Weather Network is forecasting that most Canadians won't be getting a white Christmas this year.

The company's chief meteorologist, Chris Scott, says while temperatures across the country will be normal for this time of year, Canadians won't be seeing much, if any, snow.

Scott says the weather on Christmas Eve will be pretty tame, which he calls "unusual" since almost every year sees some provinces get hit with a winter storm.

He says most of the country's metropolitan areas, such as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, will get zero to very little snow.

But Scott says Edmonton, Winnipeg and Regina are guaranteed to get some kind of white Christmas as snow is already on the ground.

He says travellers should always be cautious around this time of year, but the relatively calm weather means good road conditions for most of the country on Christmas Eve going into Christmas Day.